Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Oprah, Flavor Flav, Lil Jon & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 8 hours ago
Headkrack and Da Brat tore up another “Flow & Go!” They rapped about a little bit of everything, including Oprah, Flavor Flav, Lil Jon, Xscape, and more! Check out this audio player above to listen to the fire freestyle in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

