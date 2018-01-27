How Eva Marcille Moved On From Kevin McCall

Kevin McCall made headlines several times last year for talking about his ex-Eva Marcille on social media. Since then Marcille has found away to not even be concerned with her ex and focus on her daughter, fiancé Michael Sterling and the baby she is about to give birth to. According to Madame Noire, in a recent interview she spoke about McCall and family dynamic.

Marcille mentioned that McCall is cut off from everything and isn’t involved in their daughters life. She said, “We don’t have a relationship. He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory, I do not let him affect my day-to-day in any shape, form or fashion. But I do pray him success, and more so than anything, peace of mind. Marley is the priority, the biggest priority of my life, outside of my newest child and my fiancé. And at the end of the day, despite personal feelings, she deserves a level of stability, tranquility, and sanity. And [that’s] my job as a parent, no matter how hard it is for me to provide that for her, but that’s my job.”

Marcille is very focused on her career and being a parent. She will be on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” planning her wedding and so much more. Marcille is looking forward to getting married in Atlanta after she gives birth and we are so happy for her.

