Sanaa Lathan Rocks Close Cropped ‘Do For Photo Shoot

Sanaa Lathan is breathtaking in a new photo shoot for Nappily Ever After.

Sanaa has rocked a number of styles for her upcoming film, but this closely cropped hairdo is really working for her!

The actress teamed up with celebrity photographer Derek Blanks and stylist Larry Sims for the shoot, where she looked like a summer afternoon.

While she was on the set, Sanaa got video of herself at work that she graciously shared on Instagram. In the clip, Sanaa is luxuriating in the light and giving Derek plenty of great angles to snap!

The end results are some simple and stunning shots of Sanaa, who is serving us all types of face and silhouette in the shots below.

If you wanted some more looks from the photoshoot, Sanaa posted another clip from the set.

