Marsai Martin Of “Black-ish” To Executive Produce And Star In Her Own Film

Each week Marsai Martin of “Black-ish” makes us laugh and enjoy every moment of the show. According to BuzzFeed, the actress will executive produce and star in her film “Little.” Since she makes us laugh every week her first film had to be a comedy.

The movie will be about a woman who gets a chance to relive her younger life and not have to deal with being an adult. Martin is only 13 and is making a name for herself. Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahid as well as Jordan Peele all went on social media to congratulate her. There is no word on when the film will come out, but we are pretty excited about this.

Everyone’s favorite little sister is growing up and we can’t take it! We’ve fallen in love with Marsai Martin as the scene-stealing Diane on ABC’s Black-ish, but now she is blossoming into a fashion and industry force we can’t deny. It was just announced that this 13-year-old phenom will be starring in AND executive producing a new film “Little” along with Hollywood heavyweight Will Packer. Marsai’s red carpet evolution is being guided by stylist Apuje Kalu (Jay Ellis, Kofi Siriboe), Alexander Armand (En Vogue, Letoya Luckett, Niecey Nash) on hair, and Tasha Brown (Jill Scott, Jessica Williams,Logan Laurice) on makeup. This trio has made her a style star, especially this award season. From textured updos to playful hemlines, Marsai’s look is changing but always age appropriate. Clad in designer’s like Coach, Red Valentino, Pantora Bridal and Miri Couture, we get to see a taste of the woman she will become. From the very beginning, Marsai’s natural hair has been her crowning glory. Every carpet appearance gives us something different: a sleek ponytail, long braids, or luscious curls. Hairstylist Armand has recently started utilizing more dramatic protective styles on Marsai as well. Our fave is the curly half-up-half-down look he created for her for a recent SAG Awards pre-party. Tasha Brown keeps her makeup youthful and clean, letting her natural beauty shine through (those dimples!). We can’t wait to see how Marsai continues to grow in her style and her career. Let’s take a look back at her first red carpet moments to now.

