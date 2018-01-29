Contests
Are You ATL’s Hottest Couple of 2018? [CONTEST]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
Hottest Couple ATL

Are you Atlanta’s Hottest Couple of 2018? If you think you are, upload a picture of you and your significant other and in 500 words or less, tell us why you’re Atlanta’s Hottest Couple, and you could win tickets to see Miguel, the UniverSoul Circus, a $100 gift card Red Pepper Taqueria, a $100 gift card to D&K, plus 1 His & Hers Message, Facial & Pamper Basket courtesy of Rejuv Spa.

  1. Upload a picture of you and your significant other

  2. In 500 words or less tell us why you’re Atlanta’s Hottest Couple

 

 

 

