Dave Chappelle Delivered The Perfect Short & Funny Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 4 hours ago
The 2018 Grammy Awards were a stellar show this year. The night started off with an explosive performance from Kendrick Lamar, who incorporated U2 and Dave Chappelle in his performance. Kendrick went on to win six awards, and so did Bruno Mars, who took home the coveted Album of the Year award.

The two artists delivered eloquent, thoughtful acceptance speeches about their work. Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle delivered a funny and short speech that brought everyone back to reality for a second in his signature funny way. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

