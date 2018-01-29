Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The 2018 Grammy Awards have made quite an impression with its slew of hip-hop’s hottest acts, including Cardi B. The Bronx native performed Bruno Mars‘ hit remix to “Finesse,” and enjoyed the spotlight of a couple Grammy nominations for her own hits.

When she arrived on the red carpet, she was her usual candid, love-able self. But Gary With Da Tea wonders if she went a little too overboard with self-expression this time? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Are Cardi B & Offset Too Young To Get Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Why She Won’t Collaborate With Cardi B Just Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: