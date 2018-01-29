What If The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Was A Cartoon?

Thank God that Will Smith is finally on Instagram and sharing his Universal sense of humor with the rest of the world.

Another great thing about seeing Big Willie on IG is all the creative inspiration he gets from the young fans who follow him — including the concept of an animated version of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Would you be here for an animated version of the FPOBA? Hit the flip to see what Will had to say about the cool concept.

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: