Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

What If The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Was A Cartoon?

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Thank God that Will Smith is finally on Instagram and sharing his Universal sense of humor with the rest of the world.

Another great thing about seeing Big Willie on IG is all the creative inspiration he gets from the young fans who follow him — including the concept of an animated version of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

 

Would you be here for an animated version of the FPOBA? Hit the flip to see what Will had to say about the cool concept.

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest