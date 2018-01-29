Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Can't Talk After Going To The "Trap Dentist" [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was hardly understandable when he talked to Rickey Smiley. He said he went to the trap dentist, (“or deniss,” as he put it.” He apparently used to be a dentist, and took Black Tony’s grill out. But now his whole mouth is swollen, and he’s struggling to talk. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

