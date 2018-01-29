Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out For

Some fresh stories make their way to screen.

Global Grind

Posted 14 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Grey Goose Blue Door Hosts The Casts Of Game-Changing Films During The Sundance Film Festival

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

This weekend ended one of the biggest independent film festivals in the world, the Sundance Film Festival.

Everything from comedies to political dramas made an appearance at the 10-day long event and hopefully we can expect their release sometime this year.

Some recognizable stars were definitely there to rep their movies. Swipe through to check out seven flicks we think should be on your radar and the talent that’s bringing them to life!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest