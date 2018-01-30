Nas, 2 Chainz, Logic, Dave East & Rapsody Coming To Netflix [VIDEO]

Are you ready for “Rapture”? The hit new series is coming to Netflix and features rappers Rapsody, Dave East, Nas, 2 Chainz, Logic and more. According to All Black Media, this show is taking you behind the scenes at concerts and music videos of your favorite artists to talk about what it’s like for them in this industry.

They are sharing their stories, venting and showing us a side we never see. In this series each artist will take time to share the dynamics of their success. Look for “Rapture” on Netflix on March 30th.

