Are you ready for “Rapture”? The hit new series is coming to Netflix and features rappers Rapsody, Dave East, Nas, 2 Chainz, Logic and more. According to All Black Media, this show is taking you behind the scenes at concerts and music videos of your favorite artists to talk about what it’s like for them in this industry.
They are sharing their stories, venting and showing us a side we never see. In this series each artist will take time to share the dynamics of their success. Look for “Rapture” on Netflix on March 30th.
RELATED: Why Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Supporting Mo’Nique During Her Netflix Boycott
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Mo’Nique Elaborates On Her Netflix Boycott: “I Am The Most Decorated Comedian Alive”
The Latest:
- Places and things you do NOT do on a first date. #ReecQOTD . Brought to you by www.johnfoy.con
- Paternity Results: Man Has Exact Count Of How Many Times They Smashed [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Rae Sremmurd’s Next Release Will Be A Triple Album [EXCLUSIVE]
- A Surprising Plot Twist In Investigation Against Meek Mill’s Judge [EXCLUSIVE]
- #BlackExcellence! The Stars Come Out For Black Panther Premiere [PHOTOS]
- Rickey Smiley On Everything Weird About New Life-Like Blow-Up Dolls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Nas, 2 Chainz, Logic, Dave East & Rapsody Coming To Netflix [VIDEO]
- Toni Braxton Breaks Down Why Some Good Girls Choose Bad Boys [VIDEO]
- 7 Things To Watch For At Trump’s First State Of The Union Address
- Gucci Mane Is Working On Book # 2