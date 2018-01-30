National
Toni Braxton Breaks Down Why Some Good Girls Choose Bad Boys [VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 7 hours ago
The Cast And Producers From Lifetime's Film,'Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story' Attend The Red Carpet Screening And Premiere Event At NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

It was quite shocking for many to see Toni Braxton and Birdman together. In a recent interview she talked about how they were just friends for over 14 years and decided to take things to another level. Braxton expressed that he is a true gentleman and has very traditional values.

She also talked about how people always say “good girls date bad boys.” Braxton said, “We’re the girls who got caught up in the image of being a good girl and forgot to read the book. And forgot to be, happy. Bad boys remind you that you’re alive.” We are happy these two found each other and wish them the best of luck!

