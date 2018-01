Body Of Missing 16-Year-Old Found Covered In Leaves

The mother of Jholie Moussa has been living a nightmare since January 12th. On that day her 16-year-old daughter went missing after she left home for a party. According to Ebony, the FBI joined the search to find the teen and talked with several of Moussa’s friends that allegedly said they were in contact with her.

Follow @TheRSMS

As days went on the family began to take matters into their own hands. They went on Facebook to start a group to help bring Jholie home. Her twin sister, Zhane said, “This is day 6 and I’ve never been away from my sister this long.”

Police confirmed that the body of Jholie Moussa was found in Woodlawn Neighborhood Park in Virginia. Moussa’s body was left covered in leaves and debris. Her death is being investigated as a homicide and we are keeping this family in our prayers.

RELATED: Missing Woman’s Body Found Dismembered On Top Of Ex-Husband’s Stove In Pans

RELATED: 13-Year-Old Reported Missing By Mother Was Actually Working To Buy Gifts [VIDEO]

RELATED: FBI Searching For 3 Teens That Went Missing

The Latest: