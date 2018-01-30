DMX Going Back To Jail For Failing Drug Test

Photo by

DMX Going Back To Jail For Failing Drug Test

BIG3 - Week Five

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Addiction is real and DMX just can’t seem to kick his old habits and is heading back to jail.

Via: TMZ

DMX was taken into custody in a Manhattan court Tuesday morning for failing drug tests … a violation of his probation in his tax evasion case.

We’re told the judge ruled X was a flight risk after testing positive for opiates, cocaine and oxycodone.

As we reported … DMX was supposed to be completing rehab while he was out on bail in his tax evasion case. He’d been given some leeway to travel for performances as of late.

