Tom Brady Ends Interview After Host Called His Daughter An “Annoying Little Pissant”

Tom Brady doesn’t play when it comes to his children. According to People, the New England Patriots quarterback had to end an interview early with the “Kirk & Callahan Show”. They were discussing his “Tom vs. Time” documentary with host, Alex Reimer when he said something terrible about his 5-year-old daughter, Vivian.
Reimer said that his daughter was an, “annoying little pissant.” Brady immediately ended the call. He said, “You know, I tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly does not deserve that.”
Brady isn’t sure if he will ever come on the show again and moments later Reimer was suspended for his comments. His focus now is winning the Super Bowl, but is still taken back by what was said. Do you think the host should be fired for the comments he made?
RELATED: The Real Reason Why Tom Brady Didn’t Go To The White House
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Cassie Shouldn’t Have Kids With Diddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Jeezy On Being Embarrassed After Losing A Basketball Game Against Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Gina Neely Opens Up About Why She Got Divorced
- Quincy Jones Happy To Admit That He Has 22 Girlfriends
- Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy J After Big Win
- O.J. Simpson Outmaneuvers The Justice System Once Again
- LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal On The Plane As A Comfort Pet
- DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At When He Was Brutally Honest About His Drug Addiction
- Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks If They’re Useless
- Black Tony Is Selling Police Horses To Women Who Want New Hair [EXCLUSIVE]
- Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10 Minute Conversation With Jay Z?
- Rickey Smiley Reads Peoples Life Stories Based Off Of Their Names! [EXCLUSIVE]