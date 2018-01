Rickey Smiley Reads Peoples Life Stories Based Off Of Their Names! [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley has a gift for creating a story about a person and the life they live based off of their name. So some listeners called up to have Rickey Smiley talk about their names and what they do. Starting off with a woman who happened to be named Phylicia Rashad, and ending with a unique one like “Jinisha,” Rickey came up with a lot of hilarious stuff. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Sings X-Mas Hymns “In Chinese” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Discusses The Importance Of “Cleaning House” In Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Rules About Going Number 2 In Other People’s Homes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: