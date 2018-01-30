Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal On The Plane As A Comfort Pet

We'd love to know what was going through her head.

Global Grind

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
United Airlines' overbook application

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Many folks have heard of a comfort dog to help relieve anxiety during stressful times. Some airlines even have rules to protect these animals as on-board pets.

However, one woman tried her luck and attempted to bring a huge peacock with her on board a plane.

 

United Airlines was not here for it.

The unidentified woman flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport argued that the bird gave her “emotional-support.” She claimed he had his own ticket for the flight and everything, according to Fox News.

It was still a no for United.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” they said in a statement.

Not to mention, how was the peacock going to fit in the seat?

Guess we’ll never know.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest