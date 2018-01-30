Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV Show Reboots

Global Grind

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
27th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

On Tuesday, it was announced that Tom Hanks is set to take on the role of Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic about the late education star, entitled “You Are My Friend”.

In the spirit of nostalgia, imagine what it would be like if today’s celebs starred in the reboot of some of our favorite shows from the 90’s? Like, imagine Reading Rainbow coming back with Chadwick Boseman as LeVar Burton.

Reading Rainbow 

Chadwick Boseman

Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

 

Hit the flip to travel back, to the future.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest