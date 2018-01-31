How Michael B. Jordan Is Helping The Next Generation Of Superstars [VIDEO]

Michael B. Jordan has spent a lot of his time in front of the camera entertaining fans in different movies. Recently, he’s decided to put in some work behind the lens and work on his production company, Outlier Society more. According to VIBE, the actor will be working with Brisk to create more content for the brand and helping out a new generation of rising innovators.

Jordan directed and produced a commercial for Brisk to promote not only the “Black Panther” movie, but to also show artistic talents of younger people. He said, “Who’s our next generation of superstars, artists, of our young creators? Outlier Society, my production company, that’s what we represent, just telling stories that aren’t often told through a perspective that’s not often seen from.”

The 30-year-old even shared his thoughts on equal pay, opportunity and discussed Mo’Nique and Tracee Ellis Ross. Jordan hired, Alana Mayo, the head of production and development to help run his business. He said, “She’s a strong black woman, super creative and talented. I always wanted my company ran by women and that was always my goal, my dream, so I got lucky enough to hire her to run my company. That is my first step in helping out that cause. What’s going to solve that problem or discrepancy or gap? It’s going to take a lot more people that are smarter than me to figure that out, but I want to be a part of the solution.” We look forward to seeing all the work Michael B. Jordan does in the future.

