Jay-Z Explains Why He Would Have Advised Colin Kaepernick To Take A Knee [VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 6 hours ago
Jay-Z during an appearance on CNN 'The Van Jones Show.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Jay-Z is a rapper, mogul and sports agent that has had so much success. In his recent interview with Van Jones on CNN, the rapper discussed politics, Beyoncè and Colin Kaepernick. Jones asked him about what he would’ve done if he was representing Kaepernick during the time of his protest.

Jay-Z expressed that Kaepernick is an icon and will always be known as a hero. He said, “Look how many people play football. They’re not all going to be him. Like, he just put his name next to Muhammad Ali. Would you rather be playing football getting your head dinged in, or would you rather be an iconic figure for the rest of your life? We confuse the idea of having a job with fulfilling your purpose.”

While Kaepernick hasn’t been playing in the NFL he has helped raise money for different charities as well as inner city youth. Kaepernick with the help of several other celebrities also began the $1 million pledge. Even though many want Kaepernick to play football again he’s doing an amazing job at being a living legend and hero.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

