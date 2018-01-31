0 reads Leave a comment
“Bad Boys” fans get ready because Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will be returning for the long awaited movie “Bad Boys for Life.” Sony Pictures has been looking for directors and finally have found them. According to The Source, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will work on the highly anticipated film.
The two are Moroccan and have worked on other projects together. Michael Bay first worked on the film that debuted in 1995. “Bad Boys for Life” is set to begin production in August of this year. Are you excited about this movie?
RELATED: Will Smith Now “Not Available” To Film ‘Bad Boys 4 Life’
RELATED: Who Will Smith Would Play For “Fresh Prince“ Reboot [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why All Liam Neeson Movies Look The Same [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Ne-Yo And Wife Welcome New Son After Almost Loosing Him
- SYTYCD’s Sheaden Gabriel Dances His Heart Out To H.E.R.’s ‘Focus’
- Da Brat Makes Gary With Da Tea Pop Off While Pouring Grammy Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return For “Bad Boys 3”
- Rickey Smiley Cracks Up Telling Story About His Stepdad Falling Off His Boat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will Tami Roman Return To “Basketball Wives”?
- Why DMX’s Sermon In St. Louis Bar Super Inspirational [EXCLUSIVE]
- Trump LIES again. How do you feel about the FACT CHECK on the State of The Union Address? #ReecQOTD
- Was Tina Knowles’ Comment About The Grammys Tacky? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Watch: Republican Tried To Come For April Ryan With Alternative Facts And Failed
Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)
13 photos Launch gallery
Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)
1. Will and Jazzy Jeff win an American Music AwardSource:Jim Smeal/WireImage 1 of 13
2. Will Smith and MC HammerSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 2 of 13
3. The Fresh PrinceSource:Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images 3 of 13
4. Will Smith In The 90sSource:Inter-News/ullstein bild via Getty Images 4 of 13
5. Will and JadaSource:SGranitz/WireImage 5 of 13
6. Will Smith ThrowbackSource:John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images 6 of 13
7. Will Smith and LL Cool J (you know it’s the 90s when you see Fubu!)Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 7 of 13
8. Remember when Tyra Banks was on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”?Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 8 of 13
9. Men In BlackSource:Columbia Pictures/Getty Images 9 of 13
10. Will Smith In Bad BoysSource:Columbia Pictures/Getty Images 10 of 13
11. Remember “Wild Wild West?”Source:Murray Close/Getty Images 11 of 13
12. Will Smith gets slimed at the Nick Kids’ Choice AwardsSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 12 of 13
13. Will Smith plays some golfSource:Stan Badz/PGA 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours