National
Home > National

Will Tami Roman Return To “Basketball Wives”?

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Runa Ray - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: First Stage

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Tami Roman at one time mentioned that she would never come back to “Basketball Wives,” but it looks like she’s had a change of heart. According to Madame Noire, Roman will come back for another season of the hit show. Shaunie O’Neal and other producers from VH1 had to return and we are sure fans are excited.

Sources state that Roman made a great deal and will be involved in other things outside of VH1. The cast of the new season will be Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Shaunie O’Neal. Producers are also trying to get Byron Scott’s girlfriend, Cecilla Guiterrez.

We can’t wait to see what drama the ladies have in store for us. According to a post on Shade Room, Roman said, “Sometimes you gotta give to get. [Black girl shrug emoji] #Waitforit” [kissy emoji].” There is no date on when the show will air, but we can’t wait.

RELATED: Tami Roman Pops Off At Xscape For Moving On Without Kandi Burruss [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tami Roman Addresses Tina Campbell’s Trump Vote [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor

The Latest:

Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest