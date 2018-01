Rickey Smiley Cracks Up Telling Story About His Stepdad Falling Off His Boat [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley had his sister & stepdad on to help recount a hilarious story about his stepdad on the boat. One weekend when Rickey had off, he went down to Florida and took his mom and stepdad on a boat ride for their 70th birthday. When hey finished the ride and tried to dock the boat, which requires that one person hops from the boat to land in order to tie the boat up.

In this process, Rickey’s stepdad lost his footing on the boat and fell into the water. He was wearing a brand new outfit and a brand new phone on him, and his resurfacing and climb up back onto the boat has the morning show crew and Rickey Smiley’s family cracking up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

