Why DMX’s Sermon In St. Louis Bar Super Inspirational [EXCLUSIVE]

After a commendable attempt at sobriety, DMX is heading back to jail after failing a drug test. But before that development took place, he was preaching up an inspirational storm in a bar in St. Louis. Headkrack points out why his sermon holds extra weight coming from a man with his experience. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why DMX’s Reality TV Show Sounds Risky [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant On Why She Hasn’t Spoken To DMX Since His “Fix My Life” Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Why DMX Is Staying In Rehab Longer Than Mandated [EXCLUSIVE]
