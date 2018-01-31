Cardi B Shines In Amazon Super Bowl Commercial [VIDEO]

Cardi B is adding another job to her resume. The reality star turned rapper just landed a Super Bowl commercial for Amazon. According to XXL, the commercial will be aired during the big game and we are so happy for Cardi B.
In the commercial it begins with “Alexa” coughing and not being able to respond when people ask her questions. One of the clips is of a young man asking for directions on how to make a grilled cheese and Chef Gordan Ramsay responds by yelling at him. In another scene a boy asked “How far is Mars?” Cardi says,”How am I supposed to know? I never been there! This guy wanna go to Mars! For what? [laughs] There’s not even oxygen there.”
She returns in another scene as a man asks Alexa to play country music, but her hit song “Bodak Yellow” continues to play. The commercial is funny, hip and it looks like Amazon found a way to make it memorable. We hope this isn’t the last time we see Cardi B in a commercial.
RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: What Happened When Cardi B Met Missy Elliott [VIDEO]
RELATED: Waka Flocka Flame Has Some Marriage Advice For Cardi B And Offset
The Latest:
- Ne-Yo’s Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTO]
- #BlackLivesMatter Is a Household Name, Like McDonald’s, Like Apple, Like Nike. [Opinion]
- Stream OJ Da Juiceman & Nard&B’s New Project ’32 Trenches’
- Kollision Opens Up About Being A Fatherless Child & How He Almost Missed His Opportunity To Be Signed To QC
- Black History Month 2018: The Power Of Protest
- Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)
- A Look Through History: 50 Powerful Protest Photos
- Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
- Why H&M Plans To Close Select Stores
- Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie