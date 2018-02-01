Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Praise Break: William Murphy “Everlasting God” [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 19 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

In this Praise Break, listen to William Murphy‘s powerful declaration of faith in “Everlasting God.” Click on the audio player to hear more in his uplifting exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: GEI Feat. Kierra Sheard “Hang On” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Praise Break: Vanessa Bell Armstrong “Suddenly” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley "Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life" Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

71 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s “Stand By Your Truth” Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest