Prank Call: Woman Is Ready To Beat Up Baby Daddy’s Attorney [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. pretends to be an attorney calling on behalf of a woman’s baby daddy. He talks to the woman’s mother, and tells her that the father of her grandchild is contesting paternity and more paperwork needs to be done. But when he tells her to bring her a** down to sign some papers, she is not having it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

