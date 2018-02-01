How A Man’s Cat Almost Ruined His Relationship With Panties [EXCLUSIVE]

A woman found a random pair of women’s underwear in her boyfriend’s bed. It was about to be that classic situation, except the man swore on everything that he actually wasn’t cheating and literally had no idea where the undies came from. After a few weeks of monitoring, it turns out his cat is responsible for the mix-up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Calls Woman’s Father With Relationship Demands [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Gushes About Relationship With Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Repairing Her Relationship With Stevie J [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Need Work? Find out who’s hiring & Start Working Today & More!
- Skooly Drops New Mixtape! [Stream Now]
- Dae Dae Rates Rappers From A, B & C On Style & Music
- ‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
- Gary’s Tea: Does Beyonce Feel Some Type Of Way About JHud Playing Aretha Franklin? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Florida’s Black Voting Strength To Get An Unlikely Boost From Felons
- Navy Vet Charged With Killing Ex-Wife
- Some People Did Not Know That The Postal Service Logo Is An Eagle
- Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
- Black Man In ICU After Date’s Racist Brother Attacks Him With Bat