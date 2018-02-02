Navy Vet Charged With Killing Ex-Wife

Three years ago Elizabeth Sullivan went missing from her home in Point Loma. Two years later her body was discovered floating in San Diego Bay. According to PEOPLE, her then husband, Matthew Sullivan wasn’t a suspect.

Her family only three days after she was missing began to receive mysterious text messages from her phone. Sullivan’s death was ruled a homicide after it was found. The police statement said, “San Diego Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the suspect in Elizabeth’s murder to be her former husband, Matthew Sullivan. Matthew and Elizabeth were married at the time of her murder.”

In numerous of interviews he talked about how she would never leave her kids and cried. Matthew was arrested last week, but there was no information released about what led to his arrest. Currently he has entered no plea to the charges.

