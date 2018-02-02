The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar Reunite On Introspective ‘Pray For Me’

Once again, Kendrick Lamar is at war against the world and his internal demons. Luckily, The Weeknd is here to help him out in the new track “Pray For Me.”

The song serves as the third release from the Black Panther soundtrack following “All The Stars” and “King’s Dead.”

With an assist from stars like SZA, Future, and more, the soundtrack seems like it’ll be just as impactful as the movie.

You can check out “Pray For Me” below and be sure to cop the Black Panther soundtrack when it drops February 9.

