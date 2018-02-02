For The Culture: Kids Honor Black History Month With Viral CNN Parody

If you let a few young news pundits tell it, #BlackExcellence is at an all-time high.

In a clip posted to Facebook, a group of Black kids dress up as some familiar faces from CNN, including Angela Rye, April Ryan, Symone Sanders and Bakari Sellers.

They shout out all the amazing talent creating Black history in present-day, including Ava DuVernay, Dapper Dan, and everyone involved with the Black Panther movie. The clip continues the Because of Them We Can photo campaign, which honors Black ancestors of the past and the children of the future.

Check out the kid’s breaking news report below, which has already gained over 2 million views on Facebook!

