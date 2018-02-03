National
Home > National

Michelle Obama Tells The Story Behind The Inauguration Gift Exchange

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 9 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Michelle Obama sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, in her first TV interview since leaving the White House to talk about several different topics. DeGeneres asked about the inauguration gift exchange and what was in the Tiffany & Co. box.

Michelle said, “It was a lovely frame.” According to People, Michelle also talked about why she was so caught off guard.

They replayed the video of Donald Trump and Melania Trump getting out the car with the gift. DeGeneres was confused of why he didn’t help his wife up the stairs and then they laughed about Michelle being confused of what to do with the gift. Michelle said, “Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay.”

Michelle was supposed to be taking a picture, but didn’t know where to place the fancy present. She said, “What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking do we take the picture with. And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?” You can catch the full interview, February 1st.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Tops Melania Trump In Poll For Most Admired Woman

RELATED: Michelle Obama Brings It In Black And White For A Conversation With David Letterman [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Barack Obama “Crashes” Michelle Obama Speech To Say “Happy Anniversary” [VIDEO]

The Latest:

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

Continue reading 7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

The former First Lady headlined this year's Conference For Women 2017 in Philadelphia and dropped some insightful gems.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest