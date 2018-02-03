Entertainment News
The Lemon Dance Challenge Is Still A Thing And These News Anchors Are Killing It

Global Grind

Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid

Source: Fotonoticias / Getty

Anything that goes viral feels outdated as soon as the next viral challenge begins to pop — but for months now, the ‘Lemon’ challenge, inspired by the N.E.R.D. and Rihanna song of the same name.

Serena Williams took the challenge mainstream with her Vogue video and now news anchors are doing it.

Watch DC’s FOX 5 hosts Tony Perkins, Tucker Barnes, Allison Seymour and Annie Yu try their hand at the lit dance. It’s pretty funny, but cool.

 

Hit the flip to refresh your memory of Serena Williams’ epic ‘Lemon’ challenge and let dancer Mette Towler teach you how it’s done.

