Amtrak Crash Leaves Two Dead, More Than 100 Injured In South Carolina

Two people have been killed in a crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train early Sunday morning in South Carolina.
According to CNN, Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York and Miami with 147 people aboard when it collided with a CSX freight train. As a result, the lead engine and some passenger cars derailed causing two deaths and injuries among 116 other passengers. Harrison Cahill, LexingtonCounty spokesperson, said that the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.
In addition, the New York Times reported that roughly 5,000 gallons of fuel had spilled as a result of the collision.
The two people that died worked for Amtrak, South Carolina’s governor Henry McMaster confirmed in a press conference.
As of now, the cause of the crash isn’t known, but the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that they are investigation the accident.
This is the third major Amtrak crash in the past two months.
As CNN noted, last week, an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a truck. That, and last December, another Amtrak train derailed in Washington State killing three people.
People have flocked to Twitter to point out that perhaps this third crash should finally encourage President Trump to focus efforts and funds on improving this nation’s infrastructure.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.
