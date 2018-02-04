Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Secret’s Out! Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details About Her Newborn Baby & Top Secret Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Global Grind

Posted 6 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Moments ago, Kylie Jenner hit Instagram to announce that she’s given birth to her first child, a healthy baby girl born on Feb 1. She also explains why she and Travis Scott made the decision to keep her pregnancy secret the whole time.

Kylie writes, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.” She goes on to say that her pregnancy was the most “beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience” she’s ever had in her life.

Kylie also included a glimpse into her 9-month journey, titled “To Our Daughter” that you can watch up top.

♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest