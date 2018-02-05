Cardi B Has Perfect Response To People Asking If She’s Pregnant

Cardi B has been very successful this last year and from the looks of it will continue to rise to the top. According to Complex, a fan of Cardi B asked a question to her implying that she might be pregnant. This isn’t the first time the rapper has had rumors like that surrounding her.
The fan said, “Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know?” She used the Jenner reference because this weekend everyone found out that she gave birth to a baby girl and was secretly pregnant. Cardi B immediately responded and said, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”
Everyone that loves Cardi B knows she has amazing one liners and this just gave us life. Fans wrote back on Twitter how they want that exact quote on their tombstone and appreciated her being real. Don’t let anyone take your joy Cardi B.
RELATED: Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together
RELATED: Is Cardi B Putting Off Her Wedding To Offset? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Cardi B Shines In Amazon Super Bowl Commercial [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Sneakerheads Were Triggered By This Picture Of Justin Timberlake Creasing His Jordans
- Why It’s Hard To Hate Justin Timberlake After His Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Will Smith Helped Philly Win The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nicki Minaj’s Brother Allegedly Attacked By Fellow Inmates In Prison [VIDEO]
- Facebook Group Shut Down After Trying To Target “Black Panther”
- Who Would You Like To See at Halftime for Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta!?! #ReecQOTD
- Someone Give This Funny Dad A Contract Modeling Baby Strollers
- Diet Coke Awkwardly Sampled Shabba Ranks In Super Bowl Ad
- Frat Brothers’ Hype Routine Represents The Super Bowl Monday Shmood
- No. 1: Every Time Brandon Graham Was A Champion At Home Too