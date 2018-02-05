How Will Smith Helped Philly Win The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Just like Rock-T predicted, the underdog came out on top as the Philadelphia Eagles took the win at last night’s Super Bowl 2018. Rock-T gets us thinking about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski‘s possible retirements, Rock-T breaks down the skills and planning on the Eagles’ part that got them to the win, but Headkrack begs to differ.

He says, sure, a good head coach, a talented quarterback and the right mindset might have helped out. But Will Smith and his Instagram videos? That’s what really did it. That, plus the country’s intense disdain for the Patriots. Click on the audio player to hear that discussion and much more Super Bowl 2018 coverage in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

