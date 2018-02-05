Donald Glover’s Fur Coat Was The Real MVP Of The ‘Solo’ Trailer

0 reads Leave a comment
Out of the many tweetable moments during the Super Bowl, the Solo teaser trailer definitely caused some hearts to flip.
Viewers finally got a glimpse of the much anticipated Star Wars spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, and Donald Glover. Check out the clip below if you haven’t seen it!
It’s sure to be another action packed, fantasy filled flick.
But did you see that fur coat though?!
Twitter couldn’t deal.
It even put some folks in the mood.
While others already decided that Donald pretty much stole the show.
Swipe through to catch more reactions to the epic Solo trailer!
