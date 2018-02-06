Register To Win A Private Screening Of Black Panther February 16th

HOT 107.9 presents the Radio One Atlanta official screening for the most anticipated movie of the year….Black Panther! Hosted by Headkrack from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Friday, February 16th.

Brought to you by: MicahBlu, Blu Life Entertainment & Big Al 1-800-HURT123.

Register below for your chance to win tickets to this exclusive event!

Plus, Listen all week to Reec, Mz. Shyneeka & The Durtty Boyz for your chance to win tickets to this exclusive event!

