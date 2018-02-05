10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’ That Will Bring Out Your Inner Kid

Just like most things in history, Black folks have managed to turn something monotonous and dull into something creative and fun.

Along with honoring the achievements of great African Americans throughout history this month, February is also observed to celebrate #28DaysOfBlackCosplay. People dress up as their favorite character or cosplayer, all while letting their melanin drip — cause why not.

Each day of the month has a different theme:

✊🏾 #28DaysOfBlackCosplay IS BACK Y’ALL ✊🏾 Celebrate with our daily themes all month long! pic.twitter.com/XNWRcz0zuQ — #28DaysOfBlackCosplay 💫 (@princessology) February 1, 2018

Day 2 of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay is about #creativity, and @Kieraplease is creativity in human form pic.twitter.com/EFlV42QVCe — Liger of the Future (@Ligerzero459) February 2, 2018

There’s still 23 days left for you to find a costume. Hit the flip for some inspiration.

