StirFryChallenge Has Migos Fans Dancing In Slow Motion

This week, Migos hit another landmark when their album Culture II hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album was assisted by their single “Stir Fry” and fans have been so inspired by the track that they decided to make a dance challenge out of it.

Folk across social media have been making slow wind movements, then adding their own moves to give life to the #StirFryChallenge.

Surely their creative routines have helped the song’s No. 1 spot. Swipe through to check out some more clips of the dance!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: