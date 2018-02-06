ATL
Have You Heard Of The Christians Against Black Panther Facebook Group?

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
20 reads
Film Premiere of Black Panther

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Black Panther might be the most anticipated Marvel movie of all time, but some folks are too excited about the release the comics first motion picture film. A Facebook group called “Christians Against Black Panther Movie,” has popped up on the scene and has grown tremendously as the movie approaches. The six year old group. started by Mike Sican now was over 4,000 members.

The groups mission statement is a little vague, but does start off with welcoming all fellow followers of the Lord, Our savior Jesus Christ!

But after is when it gets a bit confusing. The group mentions the people behind the movie being the “Liberal Mega Propaganda Machine,” and says the movie is racists because it promotes the Black Panther Party, a revolutionary socialist organization founded by Bobby Seale and Huey Newton.

Do you think this Facebook Group is genuine in using the Christian faith to protest a movie? Or do you think they are using their faith to hide in their hate?

