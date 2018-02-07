If you didn’t know Vincent Herbert, Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband was managing Remy Ma. The rapper is trying to make major moves in her career, but it looks like Herbert is dropping the ball on certain things. According to TMZ, Remy Ma fired him for “failing to be super.”
Reports state that he was more focused on trying to get back together with Tamar. Herbert had promised certain things to Remy Ma and came up short. He allegedly didn’t book studio time or performances for her and Remy Ma got fed up. We will keep you posted on who she decides to hire in the future.
RELATED: LHHNY Recap: Yandy Smith & Remy Ma Attempt To Wrangle Angry Birds
RELATED: Are Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting?
RELATED: How Remy Ma Dismissed Azealia Banks’ Disrespect [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Cobb County Mom Gets Life in Prison For Poisoning And Killing Disabled Son
- Gina Rodriguez’s Call for Latina Leads Is Important to More Than Just The Latinx Community
- Amazon CEO Wishes His Elementary School Teacher A Happy 80th Birthday
- Like Father, Like Son: Will Smith’s Video Ode To Jaden Is The Best Thing On The Internet Right Now
- Can you really have a friend with benefits??? #ReecQOTD
- Black Panther’s Ode To Black Hair Is Exactly What Hollywood Needs
- Remy Ma Fires Vincent Herbert
- Did 50 Cent Really Ask ‘21 Question?’: Twitter Investigates
- 8 Songs We Didn’t Know Were Written By Jermaine Dupri
- Kendrick Lamar & Sza Takes Us To Infinity And Beyond With Stunning ‘All The Stars’ Video