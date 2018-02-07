Rapper Joey Badass has been out here silently making moves and ever evolving as an artist. He recently did a rendition of Prince‘s “When Doves Cry,” which, for some, might sound like sacrilege at first, but he put a dope, unique spin on it. Instead, he sang, “When Thugs Cry.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: How Post Malone’s “Rockstar” Originally Sounded With T-Pain & Joey Badass [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Can Joey Badass & Others Really Say They Helped Inspire Jay-Z’s “4:44?” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Mystikal, Joey Badass In Fire Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Video Reveals The Truth About Donald Trump’s Hair [VIDEO]
- T-Pain Responds To Quincy Jones’ Explosive Comments
- ACE HOOD: Uber, Split With DJ Khaled, Trust The Process W/ B High
- Is Eric Holder Going To Run For President In 2020?
- How Meek Mill Celebrated The Philadelphia Eagles Winning The Super Bowl
- Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Take On Twitter For Disrespectful Service
- Mo’Nique Claps Back At Gary Owen
- Marvel Releases The Second Trailer for Deadpool 2
- Is It Ridiculous For Jennifer Hudson To Request “Work Diary” From Ex? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Joey Badass Put A Dope Spin On Prince’s “When Doves Cry” [EXCLUSIVE]