Will Atlanta Ever Legalize Weed?

Posted 13 mins ago
October 2, 2017, the Atlanta City Council passed Ordinance 17- O- 1152, decriminalizing possession offenses of Marijuana up to an ounce, but are there plans to ever legalize weed in Atlanta?

The argument to legalize recreational marijuana has been gaining some considerable traction in the state capitol over the past few months. Legislator and lawmakers believe marijuana could bring some must needed money flow into the city, but the Republican run legislature have been very vocal about not legalizing the drug.

Democratic State Senator Curt Thompson believes even though the legalization fight is an up hill battle, that it would have huge benefits to the cities revenue and crime rate.

Will Atlanta and even Georgia as a whole ever legalize Weed? Only time will tell…

