NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump & I.T. To Cali

With LeBron James’ next move up in the air until free agency, and the trade deadline approaching fast, the Cleveland Cavaliers just made some big moves.

According to ESPN, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert have all been traded to different teams within a matter of hours.

The Cavs added George Hill, Joe Johnson, Rodney Hood and future draft picks in the deals.

Wade is heading back to Miami, where he will likely retire as a member of the Heat. The Cavs will get a protected second-round pick in exchange for the vet.

Thomas and Channing Frye will join the Los Angeles Lakers, in exchange for young guns Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. and a first round pick in 2018.

Iman Shumpert and wifey Teyana Taylor, who just announced their #TeyanaAndIman reality show today, will be headed to Sacramento to join the Kings.

Rose and Jae Crowder are headed to Utah in exchange for Hill, Johnson and Hood.

No telling if the Cavs made these moves to gear up for this year’s playoff run, to convince LeBron to re-sign this summer, or to prepare to rebuild after his departure. Either way, stay tuned for more details on these trades and more crazy deals to come.

