GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Sultry Eyes And Sun-Kissed Glow

On Tuesday evening, it went down at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City as amfAR, a foundation focused on AIDS research, hosted its annual gala. The star-studded event boasted a ton of models, activists, and influencers; however, we couldn’t catch our breath after spotting Taraji P. Henson’s look, from her dress down to her hair and makeup.

For the night, Taraji was styled by Jason Bolden in a red, black and white sequined David Koma gown, complete with a plunging neckline and all the sparkle you could imagine. Though her dress was decadent, it was her makeup that took center stage, beautifully done by celebrity makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff. The best part of Taraji’s makeup look is that it is fairly inexpensive and easily recreatable at home. Sheriff shared exclusively with HelloBeautiful some of the products she used to create this magical look. Keep on reading below and learn how to get the look!

EYES

Taraji always accentuates her eyes, and this look calls for some drama. To give her that sexy, sultry look, Sheriff used Fenty Beauty’s eyeshadow palette (sephora.com, $59) and the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner (sephora.com, $20). If you’re working on a budget, you can instead go with a charcoal black eye pencil (like Nyx’s Jumbo Eye Pencil in Black Bean, Ulta.com, $4.50) and lightly dust it over the crease of the eye. To avoid any harshness, take your blending brush of choice, and in circular motions, lightly work the top of the crease so that the line blends smoothly. Sherriff exclusively told HelloBeautiful that she, “prefers to pair a smokey eye with a nude fleshy tone lips because I like to play up features but not make them compete.”

To add drama to the look, Sheriff topped Henson’s lashes with inexpensive House of Lashes ‘Starlet’ lashes (houseoflashes.com, $12). To add some high volume lashes that you can recycle and use again, you can also try the Huda Beauty’s ‘Classics’ (sephora.com, $20), House of Lashes ‘Dollface’ wispies (houseoflashes.com, $5) or of course Ardell’s ‘Natural’ lashes (Sallybeauty.com, $4).

SKIN

The dewyness of Taraji’s skin will literally make you want to chug nothing but water. But Sheriff’s secret for Henson’s effortless glow? Starting off with the Caudalie facial mist (caudaliecom, $49) and Urban Skin Rx HydraFirm Serum (urbanskinrx.com, $58), Sheriff prepped the skin with moisture.

To recreate her look, go in with your foundation of choice (Taraji’s wearing Perfect Blend in Tan by Ashunta Sheriff Beauty), opting for something with more of a dewy finish than matte. A secret you can also do is mixing a bit of your favorite liquid highlighter (like Coverfx’s Custom Enhancer Drops, sephora.com, $48) in with your foundation to give you an instant awakened lift. For Taraji’s glow, sweep Fenty’s Trophy Wife (sephora.com, $34) and ‘Chili Mango’ (sephora.com, $25) in an upwards motion, lightly dabbing a bit extra right on your cheeks. Also, set your face with a setting spray instead of a translucent powder–it’ll immediately take away the dewyness and the skin will fall flat. For a night out on the red carpet, Taraji was sprayed with Urban Decay’s All Nighter setting spray (urbandecay.com, $32). A cheaper alternative (though just as effective) is NYX’s matte finish setting spray (ulta.com, $8). Just like that, you’ve got a glow straight from the sun. Sherriff adds, “Be sure to make sure you set makeup so skin looks hydrated and fresh.”

LIPS

Because of her vibrant hues, Henson’s lips definitely bring the look together without appearing busy or conflictive. Less was definitely more for the lips, with Ashunta going old school with simply MAC’s Cork lip liner (maccosmetics.com, $17.50) and then MAC’s Sheen Lip Glass (maccosmetics.com, $17.50).

If you’re down to try some other lip combos, lest we forget Taraji’s own Viva Glam lipstick in partnership with MAC (selfridges.com, $19), which will give you a similar brown tone except with a bit of copper sparkle undertones. To keep lips moisturized, you can also go for a more satin finish with Alter Ego’s lipstick in Granny (ulta.com, $18), which will flesh out as a dusty peach tone. And undeniably, if you’re more into a matte lip, Dose of Colors’ Knock on Wood (ulta.com, $18) is sure to give you a spot-on color match.

