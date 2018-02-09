How “Black Panther” Helped To Generate Over $80 Million For Georgia’s Economy

“Black Panther” is gearing up to premiere in theaters next week and fans can’t wait. The film did a special screening and the Marvel Studios production helped generate over $80 million to the state’s economy. Deadline states that this screening was filled with surprises by Samuel L. Jackson and contributed a significant amount of money in wages to over 3,100 workers.

MPAA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said, “Tonight, we are here to celebrate the talented individuals and vendors who help make Georgia the third largest production center in the nation, and who help bring to life stories, like Black Panther, that make a difference. Black Panther has smashed records for advance ticket sales thanks to the hard work of local crew and vendors, and because the film reflects the breadth and diversity of our global communities.”

Marvel Studios shoot a lot their films in Georgia and agree that each time they do it in this state it only gets better. Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film Office Lee Thomas said, “While hosting Marvel films, Georgia has doubled for New York, San Francisco, and even other galaxies! Now, with Black Panther, we can add the African nation of Wakanda to our resume. Black Panther employed thousands of Georgians, supported hundreds of local vendors, and created opportunities for film tourism.” We can’t wait for this film to come out!

