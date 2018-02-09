Tara Wallace Supports Mo’Nique: “People Have To Be Paid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tara Wallace was a guest on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! She tagged along with Gary With Da Tea to talk about all the hot topics. When Gary got to reporting about Mo’Nique, she didn’t hesitate to share her support. “I watched Mo’Nique for years,” Tara says, “people need to be paid.”

Mo’Nique has been very outspoken about the low numbers she was offered by Netflix, and her call to boycott has received some backlash. But Tara is here for her. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

