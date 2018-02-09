If You’re Feeling Single And Petty This Valentine’s Day, Here’s Why Hooters May Be The Spot For You

1 reads Leave a comment
You don’t have to be bitter alone this Valentine’s Day — Hooters is serving petty with a side of boneless wings this year, under one condition.
Anyone who brings a photo of their ex to the popular food chain this V-Day and shreds it gets 10 free Boneless Wings.
After the Hooters special went viral, folks started hitting up the restaurant to see if this deal was the real deal.
If you qualify for this unique Valentine’s Day deal, don’t be ashamed to claim your time, and your wings.
To the love forlorn, deal or no deal? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.
